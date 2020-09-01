Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 1, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 20 14 .588 _
Miami 15 15 .500 3
Philadelphia 15 15 .500 3
New York 15 20 .429
Washington 12 20 .375 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 14 .588 _
St. Louis 13 13 .500 3
Milwaukee 16 18 .471 4
Cincinnati 15 20 .429
Pittsburgh 10 22 .313 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _
San Diego 22 15 .595
Colorado 17 18 .486
San Francisco 17 19 .472 9
Arizona 14 21 .400 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 6, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Holland 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

