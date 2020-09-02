Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 2, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 22 14 .611 _
Philadelphia 17 15 .531 3
Miami 16 16 .500 4
New York 16 21 .432
Washington 12 22 .353 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 14 .611 _
St. Louis 14 14 .500 4
Milwaukee 17 19 .472 5
Cincinnati 16 21 .432
Pittsburgh 10 24 .294 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 28 10 .737 _
San Diego 23 15 .605 5
Colorado 18 19 .486
San Francisco 18 20 .474 10
Arizona 14 23 .378 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Toronto 2

St. Louis 16, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 0

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Boston 3

Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 3, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

