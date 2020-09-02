All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|Philadelphia
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|New York
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|Washington
|12
|22
|.353
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|10
|24
|.294
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|28
|10
|.737
|_
|San Diego
|23
|15
|.605
|5
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|9½
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|10
|Arizona
|14
|23
|.378
|13½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 3, Toronto 2
St. Louis 16, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 0
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Boston 3
Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
San Francisco 23, Colorado 5
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 3, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
