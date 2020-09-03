All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|
|New York
|17
|21
|.447
|
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24
|.314
|
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Los Angeles
|28
|10
|.737
|
|San Diego
|23
|16
|.590
|
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|
|Arizona
|14
|23
|.378
|
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 3, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Voth 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Crowe 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-1), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 1-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
