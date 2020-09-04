Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 4, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Atlanta 23 15 .605
Philadelphia 19 15 .559
Miami 16 17 .485
New York 17 22 .436
Washington 13 24 .351

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 23 15 .605
Milwaukee 18 19 .486
St. Louis 14 15 .483
Cincinnati 17 22 .436
Pittsburgh 12 25 .324

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Los Angeles 30 10 .750
San Diego 24 16 .600
Colorado 18 20 .474
San Francisco 18 21 .462
Arizona 15 24 .385

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 9, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-2), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

