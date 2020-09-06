Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 6, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Atlanta 24 16 .600
Philadelphia 19 17 .528
Miami 17 18 .486
New York 19 22 .463
Washington 14 25 .359

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 23 17 .575
St. Louis 16 15 .516
Milwaukee 18 21 .462
Cincinnati 18 23 .439
Pittsburgh 13 26 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Los Angeles 30 11 .732
San Diego 24 17 .585
San Francisco 20 21 .488
Colorado 19 20 .487
Arizona 15 26 .366

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

