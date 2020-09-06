All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|24
|16
|.600
|_
|Philadelphia
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Miami
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|New York
|19
|22
|.463
|5½
|Washington
|14
|25
|.359
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|17
|.575
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|4½
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|11
|.732
|_
|San Diego
|24
|17
|.585
|6
|San Francisco
|20
|21
|.488
|10
|Colorado
|19
|20
|.487
|10
|Arizona
|15
|26
|.366
|15
___
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
