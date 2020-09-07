Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 7, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Atlanta 24 17 .585
Philadelphia 20 17 .541
Miami 18 18 .500
New York 19 23 .452
Washington 15 25 .375

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 24 18 .571
St. Louis 17 16 .515
Milwaukee 18 21 .462
Cincinnati 18 23 .439
Pittsburgh 13 26 .333

West Division

W L Pct
Los Angeles 30 12 .714
San Diego 25 17 .595
San Francisco 21 21 .500
Colorado 20 20 .500
Arizona 15 27 .357

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings

Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

