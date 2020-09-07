Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

September 7, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 24 17 .585 _
Philadelphia 20 17 .541 2
Miami 18 18 .500
New York 19 23 .452
Washington 15 25 .375

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 24 18 .571 _
St. Louis 17 16 .515
Milwaukee 18 21 .462
Cincinnati 18 23 .439
Pittsburgh 13 26 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 12 .714 _
San Diego 25 17 .595 5
San Francisco 21 21 .500 9
Colorado 20 20 .500 9
Arizona 15 27 .357 15

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Atlanta 10, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings

Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardsmen participate in inaugural flood response training