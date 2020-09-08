All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Atlanta
|24
|18
|.571
|
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|.538
|
|Miami
|19
|18
|.514
|
|New York
|19
|24
|.442
|
|Washington
|16
|25
|.390
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|25
|18
|.581
|
|St. Louis
|18
|17
|.514
|
|Milwaukee
|18
|22
|.450
|
|Cincinnati
|18
|24
|.429
|
|Pittsburgh
|14
|26
|.350
|
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Los Angeles
|31
|12
|.721
|
|San Diego
|27
|17
|.614
|
|San Francisco
|22
|21
|.512
|
|Colorado
|20
|22
|.476
|
|Arizona
|15
|28
|.349
|
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings
Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 1, Colorado 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 8, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 14, Colorado 5
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
