National League Glance

September 8, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 24 18 .571 _
Philadelphia 21 18 .538
Miami 19 18 .514
New York 19 24 .442
Washington 16 25 .390

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 18 .581 _
St. Louis 18 17 .514 3
Milwaukee 18 22 .450
Cincinnati 18 24 .429
Pittsburgh 14 26 .350

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 12 .721 _
San Diego 27 17 .614
San Francisco 22 21 .512 9
Colorado 20 22 .476 10½
Arizona 15 28 .349 16

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings

Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 1, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

