National League Glance

September 9, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 18 .581 _
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 2
Miami 19 19 .500
New York 20 24 .455
Washington 16 25 .390 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 19 .568 _
St. Louis 18 17 .514
Milwaukee 19 22 .463
Cincinnati 19 24 .442
Pittsburgh 14 27 .341

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 12 .727 _
San Diego 28 17 .622
San Francisco 23 21 .523 9
Colorado 20 23 .465 11½
Arizona 15 29 .341 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

San Diego 5, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 29, Miami 9

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

