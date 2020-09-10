All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Atlanta
|26
|18
|.591
|
|Philadelphia
|21
|19
|.525
|
|Miami
|20
|19
|.513
|
|New York
|20
|24
|.455
|
|Washington
|16
|26
|.381
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|26
|19
|.578
|
|St. Louis
|19
|18
|.514
|
|Milwaukee
|19
|22
|.463
|
|Cincinnati
|19
|25
|.432
|
|Pittsburgh
|14
|27
|.341
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|.711
|
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|
|Arizona
|16
|29
|.356
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
San Diego 5, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 29, Miami 9
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
