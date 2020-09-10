Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 10, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 26 18 .591 _
Philadelphia 21 19 .525 3
Miami 20 19 .513
New York 20 24 .455 6
Washington 16 26 .381 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 19 .578 _
St. Louis 19 18 .514 3
Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5
Cincinnati 19 25 .432
Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 13 .711 _
San Diego 29 17 .630
San Francisco 23 22 .511 9
Colorado 20 23 .465 11
Arizona 16 29 .356 16

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

San Diego 5, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 29, Miami 9

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

