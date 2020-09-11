All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|26
|19
|.578
|_
|Philadelphia
|22
|20
|.524
|2½
|Miami
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|New York
|21
|24
|.467
|5
|Washington
|17
|26
|.395
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|20
|.565
|_
|St. Louis
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Milwaukee
|20
|22
|.476
|4
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|28
|.333
|10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|.711
|_
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|3½
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|9
|Colorado
|21
|23
|.477
|10½
|Arizona
|17
|29
|.370
|15½
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Antone 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
