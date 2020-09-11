All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 26 19 .578 Philadelphia 22 20 .524 Miami 21 20 .512 New York 21 24 .467 Washington 17 26 .395

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 26 20 .565 St. Louis 19 19 .500 Milwaukee 20 22 .476 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 Pittsburgh 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 32 13 .711 San Diego 29 17 .630 San Francisco 23 22 .511 Colorado 21 23 .477 Arizona 17 29 .370

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Antone 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.