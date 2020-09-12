All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Atlanta
|27
|19
|.587
|
|Philadelphia
|23
|20
|.535
|
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|
|Washington
|17
|27
|.386
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|27
|20
|.574
|
|St. Louis
|20
|19
|.513
|
|Milwaukee
|20
|23
|.465
|
|Cincinnati
|20
|26
|.435
|
|Pittsburgh
|14
|29
|.326
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Los Angeles
|32
|14
|.696
|
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|
|Colorado
|21
|24
|.467
|
|Arizona
|17
|30
|.362
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
