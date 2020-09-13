All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Atlanta
|28
|19
|.596
|
|Miami
|23
|21
|.523
|
|Philadelphia
|23
|22
|.511
|
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|28
|20
|.583
|
|St. Louis
|20
|20
|.500
|
|Milwaukee
|20
|24
|.455
|
|Cincinnati
|21
|26
|.447
|
|Pittsburgh
|14
|30
|.318
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Los Angeles
|33
|14
|.702
|
|San Diego
|31
|17
|.646
|
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
