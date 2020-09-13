Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 13, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 28 19 .596 _
Miami 23 21 .523
Philadelphia 23 22 .511 4
New York 21 26 .447 7
Washington 17 28 .378 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 20 .583 _
St. Louis 20 20 .500 4
Milwaukee 20 24 .455 6
Cincinnati 21 26 .447
Pittsburgh 14 30 .318 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _
San Diego 31 17 .646
San Francisco 23 24 .489 10
Colorado 21 25 .457 11½
Arizona 17 31 .354 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0

Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3

Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

