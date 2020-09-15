All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 29 20 .592 Miami 24 22 .522 Philadelphia 24 23 .511 New York 21 27 .438 Washington 17 29 .370

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 29 20 .592 St. Louis 21 22 .488 Cincinnati 24 26 .480 Milwaukee 22 25 .468 Pittsburgh 14 33 .298

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 34 15 .694 San Diego 32 18 .640 San Francisco 23 24 .489 Colorado 22 25 .468 Arizona 18 31 .367

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Morejon 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.