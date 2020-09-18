Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

September 18, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 30 21 .588 _
Miami 26 24 .520
Philadelphia 26 25 .510 4
New York 23 28 .451 7
Washington 19 30 .388 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 20 .608 _
Cincinnati 26 26 .500
St. Louis 24 24 .500
Milwaukee 24 26 .480
Pittsburgh 15 36 .294 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 37 15 .712 _
San Diego 33 19 .635 4
San Francisco 25 25 .500 11
Colorado 22 28 .440 14
Arizona 20 32 .385 17

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Advertisement

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor