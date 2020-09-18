All Times EDT
East Division
|Atlanta
|30
|21
|.588
|
|Miami
|26
|24
|.520
|
|Philadelphia
|26
|25
|.510
|
|New York
|23
|28
|.451
|
|Washington
|19
|30
|.388
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|Chicago
|31
|20
|.608
|
|Cincinnati
|26
|26
|.500
|
|St. Louis
|24
|24
|.500
|
|Milwaukee
|24
|26
|.480
|
|Pittsburgh
|15
|36
|.294
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|z-Los Angeles
|37
|15
|.712
|
|San Diego
|33
|19
|.635
|
|San Francisco
|25
|25
|.500
|
|Colorado
|22
|28
|.440
|
|Arizona
|20
|32
|.385
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
