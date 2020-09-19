All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 30 22 .577 Miami 27 24 .529 Philadelphia 27 25 .519 New York 24 28 .462 Washington 19 31 .380

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 31 21 .596 St. Louis 25 24 .510 Cincinnati 26 27 .491 Milwaukee 25 26 .490 Pittsburgh 15 37 .288

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct z-Los Angeles 38 15 .717 San Diego 33 20 .623 San Francisco 25 26 .490 Colorado 22 29 .431 Arizona 20 33 .377

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Miami 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Braymer 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

