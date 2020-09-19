All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|30
|22
|.577
|Miami
|27
|24
|.529
|Philadelphia
|27
|25
|.519
|New York
|24
|28
|.462
|Washington
|19
|31
|.380
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|31
|21
|.596
|St. Louis
|25
|24
|.510
|Cincinnati
|26
|27
|.491
|Milwaukee
|25
|26
|.490
|Pittsburgh
|15
|37
|.288
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Los Angeles
|38
|15
|.717
|San Diego
|33
|20
|.623
|San Francisco
|25
|26
|.490
|Colorado
|22
|29
|.431
|Arizona
|20
|33
|.377
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Miami 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Braymer 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
