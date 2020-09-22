All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct x-Atlanta 33 22 .600 Miami 28 27 .509 Philadelphia 27 29 .482 New York 25 30 .455 Washington 23 32 .418

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct z-Chicago 32 23 .582 St. Louis 27 25 .519 Cincinnati 28 28 .500 Milwaukee 27 27 .500 Pittsburgh 16 39 .291

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709 z-San Diego 34 21 .618 San Francisco 27 27 .500 Colorado 24 30 .444 Arizona 21 34 .382

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.