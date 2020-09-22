All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|Miami
|28
|27
|.509
|5
|Philadelphia
|27
|29
|.482
|6½
|New York
|25
|30
|.455
|8
|Washington
|23
|32
|.418
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|32
|23
|.582
|_
|St. Louis
|27
|25
|.519
|3½
|Cincinnati
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Milwaukee
|27
|27
|.500
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|39
|.291
|16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|39
|16
|.709
|_
|z-San Diego
|34
|21
|.618
|5
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|11½
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|14½
|Arizona
|21
|34
|.382
|18
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 11, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Arizona 7, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
