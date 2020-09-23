Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 23, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
x-Atlanta 33 22 .600
Miami 28 27 .509
Philadelphia 27 29 .482
New York 25 30 .455
Washington 23 32 .418

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
z-Chicago 32 23 .582
St. Louis 27 25 .519
Cincinnati 28 28 .500
Milwaukee 27 27 .500
Pittsburgh 16 39 .291

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709
z-San Diego 34 21 .618
San Francisco 27 27 .500
Colorado 24 30 .444
Arizona 21 34 .382

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

