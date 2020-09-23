All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|x-Atlanta
|33
|22
|.600
|
|Miami
|28
|27
|.509
|
|Philadelphia
|27
|29
|.482
|
|New York
|25
|30
|.455
|
|Washington
|23
|32
|.418
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|z-Chicago
|32
|23
|.582
|
|St. Louis
|27
|25
|.519
|
|Cincinnati
|28
|28
|.500
|
|Milwaukee
|27
|27
|.500
|
|Pittsburgh
|16
|39
|.291
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|x-Los Angeles
|39
|16
|.709
|
|z-San Diego
|34
|21
|.618
|
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|
|Arizona
|21
|34
|.382
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 11, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Arizona 7, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
