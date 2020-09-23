All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 34 22 .607 _ Miami 28 28 .500 6 Philadelphia 28 29 .491 6½ New York 25 31 .446 9 Washington 23 33 .411 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Chicago 32 24 .571 _ Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3½ St. Louis 27 26 .509 3½ Milwaukee 27 28 .491 4½ Pittsburgh 17 39 .304 15

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 39 17 .696 _ z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5 San Francisco 28 27 .509 10½ Colorado 24 31 .436 14½ Arizona 22 34 .393 17

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 4

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

