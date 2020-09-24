All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|x-Atlanta
|34
|23
|.596
|
|Miami
|29
|28
|.509
|
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|
|Washington
|23
|34
|.404
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|z-Chicago
|32
|25
|.561
|
|St. Louis
|28
|26
|.519
|
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|
|Milwaukee
|27
|29
|.482
|
|Pittsburgh
|18
|39
|.316
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|x-Los Angeles
|40
|17
|.702
|
|z-San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|
|Colorado
|25
|31
|.446
|
|Arizona
|22
|34
|.393
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 4
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Clarke 2-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments