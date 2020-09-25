On Air: Meet the Press
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 10:01 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 35 23 .603 _
z-Miami 30 28 .517 5
Philadelphia 28 30 .483 7
New York 26 31 .456
Washington 23 34 .404 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 33 25 .569 _
St. Louis 29 27 .518 3
z-Cincinnati 30 28 .517 3
Milwaukee 28 30 .483 5
Pittsburgh 18 40 .310 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 41 17 .707 _
z-San Diego 35 23 .603 6
San Francisco 29 29 .500 12
Colorado 25 33 .431 16
Arizona 24 34 .414 17

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Arizona 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

