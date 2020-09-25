All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|x-Atlanta
|35
|23
|.603
|
|z-Miami
|30
|28
|.517
|
|Philadelphia
|28
|30
|.483
|
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|
|Washington
|23
|34
|.404
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|z-Chicago
|33
|25
|.569
|
|St. Louis
|29
|27
|.518
|
|z-Cincinnati
|30
|28
|.517
|
|Milwaukee
|28
|30
|.483
|
|Pittsburgh
|18
|40
|.310
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|x-Los Angeles
|41
|17
|.707
|
|z-San Diego
|35
|23
|.603
|
|San Francisco
|29
|29
|.500
|
|Colorado
|25
|33
|.431
|
|Arizona
|24
|34
|.414
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Arizona 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5
Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
