All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|35
|25
|.583
|_
|z-Miami
|31
|29
|.517
|4
|Philadelphia
|28
|32
|.467
|7
|New York
|26
|34
|.433
|9
|Washington
|26
|34
|.433
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|z-Cincinnati
|31
|29
|.517
|3
|z-St. Louis
|30
|28
|.517
|3
|z-Milwaukee
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|Pittsburgh
|19
|41
|.317
|15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|43
|17
|.717
|_
|z-San Diego
|37
|23
|.617
|6
|San Francisco
|29
|31
|.483
|14
|Colorado
|26
|34
|.433
|17
|Arizona
|25
|35
|.417
|18
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 11, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
