Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
x-Atlanta 35 25 .583
z-Miami 31 29 .517
Philadelphia 28 32 .467
New York 26 34 .433
Washington 26 34 .433

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
x-Chicago 34 26 .567
z-Cincinnati 31 29 .517
z-St. Louis 30 28 .517
z-Milwaukee 29 31 .483
Pittsburgh 19 41 .317

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
x-Los Angeles 43 17 .717
z-San Diego 37 23 .617
San Francisco 29 31 .483
Colorado 26 34 .433
Arizona 25 35 .417

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

        Read more Sports News news.

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment