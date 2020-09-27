All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct x-Atlanta 35 25 .583 z-Miami 31 29 .517 Philadelphia 28 32 .467 New York 26 34 .433 Washington 26 34 .433

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct x-Chicago 34 26 .567 z-Cincinnati 31 29 .517 z-St. Louis 30 28 .517 z-Milwaukee 29 31 .483 Pittsburgh 19 41 .317

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct x-Los Angeles 43 17 .717 z-San Diego 37 23 .617 San Francisco 29 31 .483 Colorado 26 34 .433 Arizona 25 35 .417

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.