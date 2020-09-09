Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals put Kendrick on 10-day IL with strained hamstring

September 9, 2020 12:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howie Kendrick was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals on Wednesday with a strained left hamstring.

The 37-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has missed the past three games for the 2019 World Series champions, who are in last place in the NL East.

Kendrick is batting .275 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 25 games this season.

Last year, he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series and hit the go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the World Series to help the Nationals win the franchise’s first title.

Advertisement

The move is retroactive to Sunday. The Nationals did not immediately announce a corresponding move Wednesday, when they were off.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Washington starts a four-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial