Nationals to take on Marlins on the road

Washington Nationals (18-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (25-23, second in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins are 17-14 against NL East teams. Miami has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .296.

Advertisement

The Nationals are 9-18 against NL East Division teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .455.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 31 RBIs and is batting .342.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (head).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.