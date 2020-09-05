Listen Live Sports

Nations League: Denayer, Mertens on target in Belgium win

September 5, 2020 5:52 pm
 
Belgium opened its Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win at Denmark on Saturday thanks to goals from Lyon defender Jason Denayer and Napoli midfielder Dries Mertens.

Denayer put Belgium ahead after 10 minutes with a close-range finish from Mertens’ corner for his first international goal.

Mertens added the second goal near the end, latching onto the loose ball after striker Romelu Lukaku was denied from midfielder Thorgan Hazard’s pass.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was hardly troubled in the Belgium goal.

Belgium hosts Iceland on Tuesday.

In the group’s other game, a last-minute penalty from Raheem Sterling helped England win 1-0 at Iceland, which missed an injury-time penalty.

Gareth Southgate’s England side is at Denmark on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

