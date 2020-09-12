Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football Scores

September 12, 2020 10:01 am
 
< a min read
      

EAST

Army 37, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0

West Virginia 56, E. Kentucky 10

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 35, Charlotte 20

Advertisement

Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

        Insight by Splunk: CISA and Air Force examine how to gain trust, the data and workflows required and the organizational constructs that best foster trust in this free webinar.

Georgia Southern 27, Campbell 26

Georgia Tech 16, Florida St. 13

Louisville 35, W. Kentucky 21

North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6

South Florida 27, The Citadel 6

Tulane 27, South Alabama 24

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

MIDWEST

Arkansas St. 35, Kansas St. 31

Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23

Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Iowa St. 14

Notre Dame 27, Duke 13

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 48, Missouri St. 0

Texas 59, UTEP 3

Texas Tech 35, Houston Baptist 33

UTSA 51, Texas State 48, 2OT

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort