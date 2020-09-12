NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Army 37, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0
West Virginia 56, E. Kentucky 10
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 35, Charlotte 20
Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
Georgia Southern 27, Campbell 26
Georgia Tech 16, Florida St. 13
Louisville 35, W. Kentucky 21
North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6
South Florida 27, The Citadel 6
Tulane 27, South Alabama 24
MIDWEST
Arkansas St. 35, Kansas St. 31
Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23
Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Iowa St. 14
Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 48, Missouri St. 0
Texas 59, UTEP 3
Texas Tech 35, Houston Baptist 33
UTSA 51, Texas State 48, 2OT
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.