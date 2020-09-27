New England 2, D.C. United 0

New England 0 2 — 2 D.C. United 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New England, Bou, 4 (Penilla), 86th minute; 2, New England, Buksa, 2 (Penilla), 90th+1.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Earl Edwards Jr, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Brillant, D.C. United, 45th+5; Mora, D.C. United, 50th; Moreno, D.C. United, 81st; Buksa, New England, 90th+1.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeffrey Greeson, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell, Lee Nguyen (Diego Fagundez, 67th), Matt Polster (Tommy McNamara, 45th+2); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Cristian Penilla, 67th), Teal Bunbury (Adam Buksa, 79th), DeJuan Jones.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora (Oniel Fisher, 81st), Chris Odoi-Atsem; Yamil Asad (Gelmin Rivas, 81st), Junior Moreno, Moses Nyeman; Ola Kamara (Erik Sorga, 68th), Yordy Reyna (Federico Higuain, 68th), Griffin Yow (Julian Gressel, 73rd).

