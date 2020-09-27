Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New England 2, D.C. United 0

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 9:19 pm
< a min read
      
New England 0 2 2
D.C. United 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New England, Bou, 4 (Penilla), 86th minute; 2, New England, Buksa, 2 (Penilla), 90th+1.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Earl Edwards Jr, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Brillant, D.C. United, 45th+5; Mora, D.C. United, 50th; Moreno, D.C. United, 81st; Buksa, New England, 90th+1.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeffrey Greeson, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell, Lee Nguyen (Diego Fagundez, 67th), Matt Polster (Tommy McNamara, 45th+2); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Cristian Penilla, 67th), Teal Bunbury (Adam Buksa, 79th), DeJuan Jones.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora (Oniel Fisher, 81st), Chris Odoi-Atsem; Yamil Asad (Gelmin Rivas, 81st), Junior Moreno, Moses Nyeman; Ola Kamara (Erik Sorga, 68th), Yordy Reyna (Federico Higuain, 68th), Griffin Yow (Julian Gressel, 73rd).

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment