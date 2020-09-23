Listen Live Sports

New England 3, Montreal 1

September 23, 2020 7:16 pm
 
Montreal 0 1 1
New England 1 2 3

First half_1, New England, Kessler, 1, 45th+2 minute.

Second half_2, New England, Bou, 3, 49th; 3, New England, Fagundez, 1 (Buchanan), 65th; 4, Montreal, Lappalainen, 2 (Maciel), 86th.

Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Farrell, New England, 41st; Binks, Montreal, 53rd.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Gjovalin Bori, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Jorge Luis Corrales (Maximiliano Urruti, 64th), Jukka Raitala, Karifa Yao; Maciel, Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama; Bojan Krkic (Amar Sejdic, 79th), Orji Okwonkwo (Lassi Lappalainen, 27th).

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner (DeJuan Jones, 30th), Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell, Lee Nguyen (Diego Fagundez, 63rd), Kelyn Rowe (Matt Polster, 63rd); Gustavo Bou (Adam Buksa, 69th), Tajon Buchanan, Teal Bunbury (Cristian Penilla, 69th).

