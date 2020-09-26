Trending:
New England takes defensive hot streak into road matchup with DC United

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New England Revolution (4-3-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (2-6-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution visit DC United on a defensive hot streak. The Revolution have allowed just nine goals over the last 10 games.

DC United is 2-5-5 in Eastern Conference games. DC United is 2-4-0 in one-goal games.

The Revolution are 4-4-6 in Eastern Conference games. New England is 2-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist for DC United. Ola Kamara has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Teal Bunbury has four goals and one assist for New England. Gustavo Bou has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 1-5-4, averaging 0.6 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

New England: 3-3-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

