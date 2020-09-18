New England takes stingy defense into matchup with New York City FC

New York City FC (5-5-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (3-3-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New England takes on New York City FC on a defensive hot streak after conceding only nine goals over the past 10 games.

The Revolution are 3-4-5 against Eastern Conference teams. New England has given up eight of its 12 goals conceded in the second half of contests.

New York City FC is 6-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York City FC ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 14 goals led by Alexander Ring with three.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teal Bunbury leads New England with four goals. has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

Ring has three goals for New York City FC. has three goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 3-3-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

New York City FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

New York City FC: Ronald Matarrita (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

