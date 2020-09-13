New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23

|Tampa Bay
|7
|0
|10
|6
|—
|23
|New Orleans
|0
|17
|7
|10
|—
|34
First Quarter
TB_Brady 2 run (Succop kick), 7:27.
Second Quarter
NO_Kamara 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:39.
NO_Kamara 6 run (Lutz kick), 10:09.
NO_FG Lutz 29, :44.
Third Quarter
NO_J.Jenkins 36 interception return (Lutz kick), 13:13.
TB_Howard 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:20.
TB_FG Succop 38, 2:22.
Fourth Quarter
NO_Sanders 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:38.
NO_FG Lutz 21, 8:01.
TB_Evans 2 pass from Brady (pass failed), 2:41.
A_0.
___
|
|TB
|NO
|First downs
|23
|18
|Total Net Yards
|310
|271
|Rushes-yards
|26-86
|34-82
|Passing
|239
|198
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|4-59
|Kickoff Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-53
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-2
|19-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-15
|1-9
|Punts
|5-47.2
|6-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-103
|6-119
|Time of Possession
|28:37
|31:23
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 17-66, Brady 3-9, Miller 1-6, Fournette 5-5. New Orleans, Murray 15-48, Kamara 12-16, T.Hill 3-13, Harris 1-9, Brees 2-0, Montgomery 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 23-36-2-239. New Orleans, Brees 18-30-0-160, T.Hill 1-1-0-38.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-79, Miller 5-73, Howard 4-36, Jones 2-16, Gronkowski 2-11, Fournette 1-14, Watson 1-6, Evans 1-2, McCoy 1-2. New Orleans, Cook 5-80, Kamara 5-51, Thomas 3-17, Sanders 3-15, Harris 1-17, T.Hill 1-14, Smith 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 54.
