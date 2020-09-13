Listen Live Sports

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23

September 13, 2020 7:52 pm
 
Tampa Bay 7 0 10 6 23
New Orleans 0 17 7 10 34

First Quarter

TB_Brady 2 run (Succop kick), 7:27.

Second Quarter

NO_Kamara 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:39.

NO_Kamara 6 run (Lutz kick), 10:09.

NO_FG Lutz 29, :44.

Third Quarter

NO_J.Jenkins 36 interception return (Lutz kick), 13:13.

TB_Howard 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:20.

TB_FG Succop 38, 2:22.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Sanders 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:38.

NO_FG Lutz 21, 8:01.

TB_Evans 2 pass from Brady (pass failed), 2:41.

A_0.

___

TB NO
First downs 23 18
Total Net Yards 310 271
Rushes-yards 26-86 34-82
Passing 239 198
Punt Returns 1-0 4-59
Kickoff Returns 1-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-53
Comp-Att-Int 23-36-2 19-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 1-9
Punts 5-47.2 6-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-103 6-119
Time of Possession 28:37 31:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 17-66, Brady 3-9, Miller 1-6, Fournette 5-5. New Orleans, Murray 15-48, Kamara 12-16, T.Hill 3-13, Harris 1-9, Brees 2-0, Montgomery 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 23-36-2-239. New Orleans, Brees 18-30-0-160, T.Hill 1-1-0-38.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-79, Miller 5-73, Howard 4-36, Jones 2-16, Gronkowski 2-11, Fournette 1-14, Watson 1-6, Evans 1-2, McCoy 1-2. New Orleans, Cook 5-80, Kamara 5-51, Thomas 3-17, Sanders 3-15, Harris 1-17, T.Hill 1-14, Smith 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 54.

