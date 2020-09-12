Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New signings score as Newcastle beat West Ham 2-0 in EPL

September 12, 2020 4:59 pm
 
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick marked their debuts for Newcastle by scoring in a 2-0 win at West Ham in their opening game of the English Premier League on Saturday.

The two offseason signings made an instant impact, with Hendrick setting up Wilson for the first goal in the 56th minute before scoring himself in the 87th.

The club’s seemingly astute work in the transfer market in recent weeks — left back Jamal Lewis started and impressed against West Ham after his arrival from Norwich — is helping to ease the frustration at Newcastle after the collapse of a Saudi-backed takeover bid.

Wilson joined from Bournemouth, which was relegated last season, and the England striker showed his ability as a goal poacher by reacting to Hendrick’s flick-on from a right wing to get to the ball ahead of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi to poke it over the line from close range.

Advertisement

Hendrick, a hard-working midfielder who arrived from Burnley, clinched victory at an empty Olympic Stadium when he collected a pass into the area and drove a fierce, angled shot into the corner from 15 meters.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires