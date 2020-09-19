New York City FC 0, New England 0

New York City FC 0 0 — 0 New England 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City FC, 22nd; Scally, New York City FC, 47th; Parks, New York City FC, 54th; Thorarinsson, New York City FC, 64th; Callens, New York City FC, 67th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 80th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jeremy Kieso, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Joe Scally (Anton Tinnerholm, 66th), Gudmundur Thorarinsson; Nicolas Acevedo (Ismael Tajouri, 74th), Gary Mackay Steven (Sebastien Ibeagha, 85th), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Heber (Valentin Castellanos, 65th), Alexandru Mitrita.

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell, Tommy McNamara (Kelyn Rowe, 66th), Lee Nguyen (Adam Buksa, 89th); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Cristian Penilla, 79th), Teal Bunbury (Kekuta Manneh, 66th).

