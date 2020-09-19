Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New York City FC 0, New England 0

September 19, 2020 6:42 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York City FC 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City FC, 22nd; Scally, New York City FC, 47th; Parks, New York City FC, 54th; Thorarinsson, New York City FC, 64th; Callens, New York City FC, 67th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 80th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jeremy Kieso, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Joe Scally (Anton Tinnerholm, 66th), Gudmundur Thorarinsson; Nicolas Acevedo (Ismael Tajouri, 74th), Gary Mackay Steven (Sebastien Ibeagha, 85th), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Heber (Valentin Castellanos, 65th), Alexandru Mitrita.

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell, Tommy McNamara (Kelyn Rowe, 66th), Lee Nguyen (Adam Buksa, 89th); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Cristian Penilla, 79th), Teal Bunbury (Kekuta Manneh, 66th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor