New York City FC 2, New England 0

|New York City FC
|0
|2
|—
|2
|New England
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_1, New York City FC, Mancienne, 1, 60th minute; 2, New York City FC, Heber, 1 (Matarrita), 72nd.
Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.
Yellow Cards_Parks, New York City FC, 33rd; Bunbury, New England, 40th; Rowe, New England, 76th; Callens, New York City FC, 84th.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Tom Felice, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.
___
Lineups
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm (Joe Scally, 87th); Gary Mackay Steven (Valentin Castellanos, 74th), Maxi Moralez (Jesus Medina, 64th), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, James Sands (Nicolas Acevedo, 87th); Heber (Alexandru Mitrita, 73rd).
New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye (Kekuta Manneh, 67th), Henry Kessler, Michael Mancienne; Tommy McNamara (Tajon Buchanan, 56th), Matt Polster (Alex Buttner, 46th), Kelyn Rowe; Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury (Adam Buksa, 72nd), DeJuan Jones (Diego Fagundez, 46th), Cristian Penilla.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.