New York City FC 2, New England 0

New York City FC 0 2 — 2 New England 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City FC, Mancienne, 1, 60th minute; 2, New York City FC, Heber, 1 (Matarrita), 72nd.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Parks, New York City FC, 33rd; Bunbury, New England, 40th; Rowe, New England, 76th; Callens, New York City FC, 84th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Tom Felice, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm (Joe Scally, 87th); Gary Mackay Steven (Valentin Castellanos, 74th), Maxi Moralez (Jesus Medina, 64th), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, James Sands (Nicolas Acevedo, 87th); Heber (Alexandru Mitrita, 73rd).

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye (Kekuta Manneh, 67th), Henry Kessler, Michael Mancienne; Tommy McNamara (Tajon Buchanan, 56th), Matt Polster (Alex Buttner, 46th), Kelyn Rowe; Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury (Adam Buksa, 72nd), DeJuan Jones (Diego Fagundez, 46th), Cristian Penilla.

