Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New York City FC hosts FC Cincinnati on defensive hot streak

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

FC Cincinnati (3-6-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (5-6-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts FC Cincinnati on a defensive hot streak. New York City FC has allowed only eight goals over the last 10 games.

New York City FC is 6-6-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York City FC is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 70 shots on goal, averaging 5.4 per game.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

FC Cincinnati is 3-6-4 against Eastern Conference teams. FC Cincinnati has seven of its nine goals in the second half of matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ring has three goals for New York City FC. Anton Tinnerholm has two goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati so far this season. Yuya Kubo has one goal over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-4-4, averaging 0.7 goals, zero assists, 2.3 shots on goal and 2.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

FC Cincinnati: Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment