New York City FC hosts FC Cincinnati on defensive hot streak

FC Cincinnati (3-6-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (5-6-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts FC Cincinnati on a defensive hot streak. New York City FC has allowed only eight goals over the last 10 games.

New York City FC is 6-6-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York City FC is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 70 shots on goal, averaging 5.4 per game.

FC Cincinnati is 3-6-4 against Eastern Conference teams. FC Cincinnati has seven of its nine goals in the second half of matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ring has three goals for New York City FC. Anton Tinnerholm has two goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati so far this season. Yuya Kubo has one goal over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-4-4, averaging 0.7 goals, zero assists, 2.3 shots on goal and 2.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

