New York City FC takes on Toronto FC on defensive hot streak

Toronto FC (6-2-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (5-5-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC faces Toronto FC on a defensive hot streak after conceding only seven goals over the last 10 games.

New York City FC is 6-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York City FC ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 62 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

Advertisement

Toronto FC is 4-2-3 in conference games. Toronto FC leads the Eastern Conference with 83 shots on goal, averaging 6.9 per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ring has three goals for New York City FC. has three goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Alejandro Pozuelo has four goals and three assists for Toronto FC this year. has four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 6-2-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Ronald Matarrita (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).

Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.