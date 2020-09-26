Trending:
New York faces Montreal on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Montreal Impact (5-7-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-6-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Montreal trying to halt a three-game home slide.

The Red Bulls are 5-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 15 goals.

The Impact are 3-7-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 2-0-1 when it records a pair of goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Duncan has two goals and two assists for New York. Daniel Royer has two goals over the past 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Romell Quioto has five goals and one assist for Montreal this season. Lassi Lappalainen has two goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 3-6-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Montreal: 4-6-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured), Ryan Meara (injured), Sean Davis (injured), Marc Rzatkowski (injured).

Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

