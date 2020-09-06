Listen Live Sports

New York Giants place McKinney, Mayo on injured reserve

September 6, 2020 5:52 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have placed second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney and veteran linebacker David Mayo on injured reserve.

The Giants announced the moves on Sunday while adding tight end Eric Tomlinson and defensive back Brandon Williams to the 53-man roster.

Mayo is out with a torn meniscus in his left knee and McKinney, a safety, for a fractured left foot. Both had surgery last week. They will be eligible to return after missing at least three games.

Mayo played in all 16 games last season, starting the last 13 contests. He tied for second on the team with a career-best 80 tackles.

The 36th pick in the draft, McKinney was competing for a starting spot.

Tomlinson is in his second stint with the Giants. He played for the Giants, Patriots and Raiders last season.

Williams missed last season with injuries. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

