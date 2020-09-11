Listen Live Sports

New York hosts Baltimore following Garcia’s solid outing

September 11, 2020 3:06 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (20-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (22-21, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Garcia. Garcia threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Toronto.

The Yankees are 13-13 against AL East opponents. New York has hit 63 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Luke Voit leads them with 14, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Orioles are 11-14 against AL East Division teams. Baltimore ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .267 batting average, Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .376.

TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and is slugging .590.

Rio Ruiz leads the Orioles with 26 RBIs and is batting .236.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (undisclosed), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

