New York hosts Tampa Bay, looks to build on deGrom’s strong outing

September 22, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (36-19, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (24-30, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-1, 3.05 ERA) New York: Seth Lugo (2-3, 4.35 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with 14 strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The Mets are 11-16 on their home turf. New York has slugged .453, good for fourth in the National League. Dominic Smith leads the team with a .605 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Rays are 19-10 in road games. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.61, .

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 12 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 24 extra base hits and is batting .271.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

