New York hosts Toronto, aims to build on Cole’s strong outing

Toronto Blue Jays (26-22, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (28-21, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Toronto: Chase Anderson (0-1, 5.81 ERA) New York: Masahiro Tanaka (2-2, 3.16 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with eight strikeouts against Toronto.

The Yankees are 19-13 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 82 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Luke Voit leads them with 19, averaging one every 8.8 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 17-15 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has slugged .435, good for fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a .637 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 56 hits and has 22 RBIs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 48 hits and is batting .291.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Gleyber Torres: (quad).

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

