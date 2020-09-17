Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New York hosts Toronto, aims to build on Cole’s strong outing

September 17, 2020 3:06 am
 
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (26-22, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (28-21, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Toronto: Chase Anderson (0-1, 5.81 ERA) New York: Masahiro Tanaka (2-2, 3.16 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with eight strikeouts against Toronto.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

The Yankees are 19-13 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 82 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Luke Voit leads them with 19, averaging one every 8.8 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 17-15 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has slugged .435, good for fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a .637 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 56 hits and has 22 RBIs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 48 hits and is batting .291.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Gleyber Torres: (quad).

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact